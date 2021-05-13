CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CSP stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 million, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. CSP has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%.

In other CSP news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $369,892.80. Also, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,429.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

