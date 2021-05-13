Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $358.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.83. 6,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,772. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.42. Cummins has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

