CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

