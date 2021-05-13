CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barrington Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price objective dropped by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.87% from the company’s current price.

CURI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of CURI traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,851. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

