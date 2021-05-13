Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.95. 432,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,859,341. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

