Curtis Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 148.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.62. 102,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

