Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $18.50 at Morgan Stanley

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.25 to $18.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.