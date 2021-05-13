Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CTOS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,911. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTOS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Custom Truck One Source

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

