CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.02

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.02 and traded as high as $21.94. CVR Energy shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 656,943 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVR Energy by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 244,952 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 53,982 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

