CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 479,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,914 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.63. 63,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

