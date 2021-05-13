CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

