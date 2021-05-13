CWM Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $118.07 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $138.66. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

