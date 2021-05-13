CWM Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

