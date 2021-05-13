CWM Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

AGR opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

