CWM Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 244,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $305.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.93. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $128.80 and a one year high of $309.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

