CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55,843 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DY opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

