CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $523,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $75.62 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

