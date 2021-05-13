CWM Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $245.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

