Cwm LLC Buys 115 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $324.80 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $339.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

