Cwm LLC Buys 1,309 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $26.09 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

