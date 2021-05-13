Cwm LLC Buys 153 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.80.

NYSE:STE opened at $197.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.53. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $144.11 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

