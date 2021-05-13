Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,761 shares of company stock valued at $100,408. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NYSE CWT opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

