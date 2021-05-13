Cwm LLC Has $67,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 129.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

