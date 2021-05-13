Cwm LLC Has $82,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $156.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

