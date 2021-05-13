Cwm LLC Sells 600 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $44,166.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,164.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

