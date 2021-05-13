DA Davidson Raises The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $65.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JYNT has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The Joint has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.22 million, a P/E ratio of 184.64 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

