DA Davidson Raises WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $39.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.82.

Shares of WW International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,488. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. Equities analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

