DA Davidson Upgrades Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) to “Buy”

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.50. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

OBNK opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

