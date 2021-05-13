Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

