Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

