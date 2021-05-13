Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 29,024 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in ServiceNow by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in ServiceNow by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock worth $9,770,512. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $464.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.04 and its 200 day moving average is $526.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.29 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

