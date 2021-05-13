Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25,183.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.72. 524,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,697. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

