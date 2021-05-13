Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 900.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000.

EMQQ stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $56.97. 2,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,301. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47.

