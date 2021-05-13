Daniel S. Haas Sells 18,763 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 18,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $566,454.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

