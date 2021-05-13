Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Shares Up 4.7%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.58. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.