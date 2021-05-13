David B. Liner Purchases 2,000 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director David B. Liner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CECE opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.