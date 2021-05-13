David Loasby Acquires Shares of 3,172 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

David Loasby bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 138,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

