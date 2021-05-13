David Loasby Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

David Loasby reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. David Loasby’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,200.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,235.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,951.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.30 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

