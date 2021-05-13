David Loasby Takes $210,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

David Loasby purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Argus lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.