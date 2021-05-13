DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DCP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

DCP stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,245,000 after acquiring an additional 694,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,722 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $53,769,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 312,741 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $31,780,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

