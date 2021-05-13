Decentraland (MANA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $233.93 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.90 billion and $233.93 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00086497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $493.89 or 0.01021778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00068971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00111195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060722 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,378,927 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,489,521 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars.

