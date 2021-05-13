DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 32,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Energy Recovery worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 367,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 797,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,861 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,141,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,965,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

