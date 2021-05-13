DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,000 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Translate Bio worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,271,000 after acquiring an additional 147,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,742,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Translate Bio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth $5,252,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Translate Bio stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

