DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 162.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -398.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.66.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

