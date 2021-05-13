DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.16 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in FOX by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of FOX by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 603,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 208,852 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.