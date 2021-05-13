DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

