Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE DKL opened at $39.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 141.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

