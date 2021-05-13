Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DROOF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Deliveroo stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

