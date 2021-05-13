DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

Get DermTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $30.91 on Monday. DermTech has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $893.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Equities analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DermTech by 116.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $5,755,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $8,756,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $4,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.