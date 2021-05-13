Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$364.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$382.75 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.00.

TSE:GDI opened at C$52.02 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$28.00 and a 52 week high of C$59.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

